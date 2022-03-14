DNB Bank ASA (OTCMKTS:DNBBY) Given New 190.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

DNB Bank ASA (OTCMKTS:DNBBY – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from 215.00 to 190.00 in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of DNB Bank ASA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from 230.00 to 250.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of DNB Bank ASA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of DNB Bank ASA from 190.00 to 203.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Danske raised shares of DNB Bank ASA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a 230.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of DNB Bank ASA from 186.00 to 181.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, DNB Bank ASA has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $189.78.

Shares of DNBBY traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $21.21. 78,500 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 87,181. DNB Bank ASA has a 1-year low of $18.78 and a 1-year high of $25.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.17, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 1.49. The company has a 50 day moving average of $23.31 and a 200-day moving average of $23.15. The stock has a market cap of $32.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.65 and a beta of 1.39.

DNB Bank ASA (OTCMKTS:DNBBY – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.57 billion. DNB Bank ASA had a net margin of 39.63% and a return on equity of 10.10%. Research analysts anticipate that DNB Bank ASA will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DNB Bank ASA provides financial services for retail and corporate customers in Norway. The company's personal banking products and services include savings and investment products; loans, such as home mortgages, and car and consumer loans; car, boat, motor vehicle, household contents, home, holiday home, travel, and life insurance products, as well as pet insurance products for cats and dogs; retirement savings products; foreign exchange and treasury; and Internet and mobile banking services, as well as cards.

