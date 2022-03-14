Domino’s Pizza Group (LON:DOM) Given New GBX 410 Price Target at Barclays

Domino’s Pizza Group (LON:DOM – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Barclays from GBX 425 ($5.57) to GBX 410 ($5.37) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, LSE.Co.UK reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 15.95% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Berenberg Bank restated a “sell” rating on shares of Domino’s Pizza Group in a research note on Thursday. Liberum Capital upgraded shares of Domino’s Pizza Group to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th.

Get Domino's Pizza Group alerts:

Domino’s Pizza Group stock opened at GBX 353.60 ($4.63) on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 392.95 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 395.62. Domino’s Pizza Group has a one year low of GBX 326 ($4.27) and a one year high of GBX 473.60 ($6.21). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9,124.00, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The company has a market cap of £1.58 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.91.

Domino's Pizza Group plc owns, operates, and franchises Domino's Pizza stores. It operates 1,147 stores in the United Kingdom and 54 stores in the Republic of Ireland. The company was formerly known as Domino's Pizza UK & IRL plc and changed its name to Domino's Pizza Group plc in May 2012.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Domino's Pizza Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Domino's Pizza Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.