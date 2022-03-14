Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Sell

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Domo, Inc. designs and develops enterprise software. The Company offers a cloud-based executive management platform which gives users direct and real-time access to business information for industries including media and marketing, telecommunication, retail, travel and leisure, technology and financial services. Domo, Inc. is based in United States. “

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Domo from $98.00 to $90.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Cowen lowered their price target on Domo from $100.00 to $85.00 in a report on Monday, February 28th. JMP Securities lowered their price target on Domo from $106.00 to $88.00 and set a market outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and set a $110.00 price target on shares of Domo in a report on Friday, December 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $92.60.

Domo stock opened at $42.76 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.49 and a beta of 2.69. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $44.79 and its 200 day moving average is $64.96. Domo has a twelve month low of $36.07 and a twelve month high of $98.35.

Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.88) by $0.47. The business had revenue of $70.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $67.10 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.65) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Domo will post -2.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Domo news, EVP Catherine Wong sold 5,104 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.16, for a total transaction of $261,120.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 14.35% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of DOMO. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Domo in the fourth quarter worth about $15,212,000. Collaborative Holdings Management LP lifted its stake in Domo by 71.5% in the fourth quarter. Collaborative Holdings Management LP now owns 611,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,341,000 after purchasing an additional 255,000 shares during the last quarter. abrdn plc lifted its stake in Domo by 37.0% in the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 691,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,315,000 after purchasing an additional 186,844 shares during the last quarter. Redwood Investments LLC bought a new stake in Domo in the third quarter worth about $15,052,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Domo by 16.3% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,143,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,698,000 after acquiring an additional 160,285 shares in the last quarter. 72.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Domo, Inc designs, develops, and markets executive management software solutions. It offers customized software tools for business operations, customer relationship management, human resources, and financial reporting. The company was founded by Joshua G. James in September 2010 and is headquartered in American Fork, UT.

