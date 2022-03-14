Dril-Quip, Inc. (NYSE:DRQ) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Dril-Quip, Inc. (NYSE:DRQ – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have issued a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $29.85.

Several research firms recently issued reports on DRQ. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. lowered shares of Dril-Quip from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $38.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Monday. Tudor Pickering lowered shares of Dril-Quip from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday.

DRQ stock traded down $1.47 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $38.83. 4,344 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 405,648. Dril-Quip has a 52 week low of $18.17 and a 52 week high of $41.23. The business has a 50-day moving average of $26.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a PE ratio of -10.66 and a beta of 1.05.

Dril-Quip (NYSE:DRQ – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The oil and gas company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.32). Dril-Quip had a negative net margin of 39.63% and a negative return on equity of 6.63%. The firm had revenue of $77.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.75 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.12) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Dril-Quip will post -0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dril-Quip declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Wednesday, February 23rd that permits the company to buyback $100.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the oil and gas company to repurchase up to 11.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Dril-Quip news, Director Terence Bartlett Jupp sold 1,270 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.21, for a total transaction of $28,206.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP James C. Webster sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.92, for a total value of $104,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.79% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DRQ. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Dril-Quip by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,955,227 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $117,198,000 after purchasing an additional 326,264 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Dril-Quip by 3.2% in the third quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 4,213,786 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $106,104,000 after purchasing an additional 130,796 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in Dril-Quip by 8.3% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,611,273 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $40,572,000 after purchasing an additional 123,649 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Dril-Quip by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,392,206 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $27,399,000 after acquiring an additional 72,889 shares during the period. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its holdings in Dril-Quip by 94.0% during the 4th quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 1,172,450 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $23,074,000 after acquiring an additional 568,190 shares during the period.

Dril-Quip, Inc designs, manufactures, sells and services engineered offshore drilling and production equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: Western Hemisphere, Eastern Hemisphere, and Asia-Pacific. Its products include specialty casing connectors, mudline suspension equipment, downhole tools, capital drilling equipment, control systems, and dry tree systems.

