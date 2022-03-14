Duckhorn Portfolio (NYSE:NAPA) Price Target Cut to $19.00

Duckhorn Portfolio (NYSE:NAPA – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Barclays from $22.00 to $19.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Duckhorn Portfolio from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Duckhorn Portfolio from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Duckhorn Portfolio from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Duckhorn Portfolio currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $24.00.

NAPA stock opened at $17.54 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 3.03 and a quick ratio of 0.57. Duckhorn Portfolio has a 1 year low of $16.16 and a 1 year high of $25.25. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.01.

Duckhorn Portfolio (NYSE:NAPA – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.03. Equities analysts forecast that Duckhorn Portfolio will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Zach Rasmuson sold 5,142 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.51, for a total transaction of $115,746.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Duckhorn Portfolio in the second quarter valued at about $3,855,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Duckhorn Portfolio by 419.5% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 213,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,705,000 after acquiring an additional 172,210 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Duckhorn Portfolio by 605.9% in the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 201,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,617,000 after acquiring an additional 173,126 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Duckhorn Portfolio in the second quarter valued at about $200,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in Duckhorn Portfolio by 305.4% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 42,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $981,000 after acquiring an additional 32,272 shares during the period. 22.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc produces and sells wines in North America. It offers wines under a portfolio of brands, including Duckhorn Vineyards, Decoy, Kosta Browne, Goldeneye, Paraduxx, Calera, Migration, Canvasback, Greenwing, and Postmark. The company sells its products directly to California retailers and restaurants; and to distributors and agents located in other states throughout the United States, as well as to export distributors that sell internationally.

