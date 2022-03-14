Duluth Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:DLTH) to Post Q2 2023 Earnings of $0.17 Per Share, William Blair Forecasts

Duluth Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:DLTH – Get Rating) – William Blair reduced their Q2 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Duluth in a report released on Thursday, March 10th. William Blair analyst D. Carden now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.17 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.24. William Blair also issued estimates for Duluth’s FY2023 earnings at $1.00 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.19 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.30 EPS.

Get Duluth alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Duluth from $28.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Duluth from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Duluth from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th.

NASDAQ DLTH opened at $12.96 on Monday. Duluth has a 12 month low of $11.92 and a 12 month high of $20.78. The stock has a market cap of $384.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.34 and a beta of 0.87. The company’s 50 day moving average is $14.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Duluth (NASDAQ:DLTH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.06. Duluth had a net margin of 5.00% and a return on equity of 17.30%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.67 EPS.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Credit Suisse AG raised its position in shares of Duluth by 5.9% during the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 13,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,000 after buying an additional 746 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Duluth by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Ironwood Investment Management LLC now owns 44,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $669,000 after buying an additional 766 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Duluth by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 242,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,686,000 after buying an additional 777 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of Duluth by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 24,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $374,000 after buying an additional 795 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Duluth by 7.3% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,000 after purchasing an additional 957 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.07% of the company’s stock.

Duluth Company Profile (Get Rating)

Duluth Holdings Inc sells casual wear, workwear, and accessories for men and women under the Duluth Trading brand in the United States. It provides shirts, pants, underwear, tanks, outerwear, footwear, accessories, and hard goods. The company offers its products under various trademarks, trade names, and service marks, including Alaskan Hardgear, Armachillo, Ballroom, Bucket Master, Cab Commander, Crouch Gusset, Dry on the Fly, Duluth Trading Co, Duluthflex, Fire Hose, Longtail T, No-Yank, No Polo Shirt, Wild Boar Mocs, and Buck Naked.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Duluth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duluth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.