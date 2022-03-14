Duluth (NASDAQ:DLTH) PT Lowered to $20.00

Duluth (NASDAQ:DLTH – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Robert W. Baird from $28.00 to $20.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on DLTH. StockNews.com raised Duluth from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Duluth from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd.

NASDAQ DLTH opened at $12.96 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $14.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.77. Duluth has a 1 year low of $11.92 and a 1 year high of $20.78. The company has a market cap of $384.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.34 and a beta of 0.87.

Duluth (NASDAQ:DLTH – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.06. Duluth had a return on equity of 17.30% and a net margin of 5.00%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.67 EPS. Research analysts expect that Duluth will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of Duluth by 165.1% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 14,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after acquiring an additional 9,179 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Duluth by 28.6% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 33,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $505,000 after buying an additional 7,408 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in Duluth by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 24,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $374,000 after buying an additional 795 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in Duluth by 58.4% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 34,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $526,000 after buying an additional 12,788 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department purchased a new position in Duluth in the 4th quarter valued at about $183,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.07% of the company’s stock.

Duluth Holdings Inc sells casual wear, workwear, and accessories for men and women under the Duluth Trading brand in the United States. It provides shirts, pants, underwear, tanks, outerwear, footwear, accessories, and hard goods. The company offers its products under various trademarks, trade names, and service marks, including Alaskan Hardgear, Armachillo, Ballroom, Bucket Master, Cab Commander, Crouch Gusset, Dry on the Fly, Duluth Trading Co, Duluthflex, Fire Hose, Longtail T, No-Yank, No Polo Shirt, Wild Boar Mocs, and Buck Naked.

