Dundee Precious Metals Inc. (TSE:DPM) Director Robert Peter Charles Gillin Sells 10,000 Shares

Dundee Precious Metals Inc. (TSE:DPM – Get Rating) Director Robert Peter Charles Gillin sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$7.87, for a total value of C$78,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$118,050.

Shares of TSE DPM opened at C$7.89 on Monday. Dundee Precious Metals Inc. has a twelve month low of C$6.99 and a twelve month high of C$9.72. The company has a current ratio of 5.99, a quick ratio of 5.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$7.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$7.86. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.51 billion and a PE ratio of 5.53.

DPM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. National Bankshares downgraded Dundee Precious Metals from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from C$11.00 to C$10.25 in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. National Bank Financial cut Dundee Precious Metals from an “outperform overweight” rating to a “sector perform overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Royal Bank of Canada set a C$13.00 target price on Dundee Precious Metals and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. raised their target price on Dundee Precious Metals from C$10.00 to C$11.00 in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Scotiabank cut their target price on Dundee Precious Metals from C$11.00 to C$10.50 in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd.

Dundee Precious Metals Inc, a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition of mineral properties, exploration, development, mining, and processing of precious metals. The company's principal operating assets include the Chelopech operation, which produces a gold-copper concentrate containing gold, copper, and silver and a pyrite concentrate containing gold located to the east of Sofia, Bulgaria; the Ada Tepe operation that produces a gold concentrate containing gold and silver located in southern Bulgaria, near the town of Krumovgrad; and the Tsumeb smelter, a complex copper concentrate processing facility located in Namibia.

