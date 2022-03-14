Dune Acquisition Co. (OTCMKTS:DUNEU) Shares Acquired by Janus Henderson Group PLC

Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dune Acquisition Co. (OTCMKTS:DUNEU – Get Rating) by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 36,995 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,098 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in Dune Acquisition were worth $375,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Separately, Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in shares of Dune Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $367,000.

Shares of DUNEU stock opened at $10.02 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $10.05. Dune Acquisition Co. has a twelve month low of $9.76 and a twelve month high of $10.45.

Dune Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in West Palm Beach, Florida.

