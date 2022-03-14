Duolingo (NYSE:DUOL) Sets New 1-Year Low at $69.56

Duolingo Inc (NYSE:DUOL – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $69.56 and last traded at $69.62, with a volume of 7347 shares. The stock had previously closed at $76.70.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of Duolingo from $195.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 4th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Duolingo from $137.00 to $111.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Duolingo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $146.57.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $90.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $126.07. The company has a current ratio of 5.20, a quick ratio of 5.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Duolingo (NYSE:DUOL – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $73.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.99 million. Duolingo had a negative return on equity of 28.90% and a negative net margin of 23.98%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 51.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Duolingo Inc will post -2.02 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Natalie Glance sold 543 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.01, for a total value of $53,219.43. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ahn Luis Von sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.02, for a total transaction of $61,212.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders purchased 747,581 shares of company stock worth $67,490,442 and sold 15,236 shares worth $1,585,264.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DUOL. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new stake in Duolingo in the third quarter worth approximately $210,522,000. KPCB DGF Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Duolingo in the third quarter worth approximately $430,353,000. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Duolingo in the third quarter worth approximately $966,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Duolingo in the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP purchased a new stake in Duolingo in the third quarter worth approximately $167,000. 34.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Duolingo Inc provides mobile language learning platform. Duolingo Inc is based in PITTSBURGH.

