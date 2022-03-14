E.On (FRA:EOAN) Given a €13.60 Price Target by Sanford C. Bernstein Analysts

Sanford C. Bernstein set a €13.60 ($14.78) target price on E.On (FRA:EOAN – Get Rating) in a research note published on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on EOAN. Jefferies Financial Group set a €9.80 ($10.65) price target on shares of E.On in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Credit Suisse Group set a €12.50 ($13.59) price target on shares of E.On in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €12.00 ($13.04) price target on shares of E.On in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €13.00 ($14.13) price target on shares of E.On in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Barclays set a €12.50 ($13.59) price target on shares of E.On in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €12.30 ($13.37).

Get E.On alerts:

FRA EOAN opened at €10.28 ($11.17) on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of €11.88 and a 200 day moving average price of €11.39. E.On has a 52 week low of €6.70 ($7.28) and a 52 week high of €10.80 ($11.74).

E.ON SE operates as an energy company in Germany, the United Kingdom, Sweden, Turkey, the Netherlands, Belgium, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Energy Networks and Customer Solutions. The Energy Networks segment operates power and gas distribution networks, as well as provides maintenance, repairs, and related services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for E.On Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for E.On and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.