Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.340-$1.360 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on DEA shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Easterly Government Properties from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Easterly Government Properties from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Raymond James cut Easterly Government Properties from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut Easterly Government Properties from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $25.10.

Easterly Government Properties stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $21.03. The stock had a trading volume of 9,970 shares, compared to its average volume of 722,744. The company has a 50-day moving average of $21.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.43. The company has a quick ratio of 3.46, a current ratio of 3.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The company has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a PE ratio of 60.14 and a beta of 0.47. Easterly Government Properties has a fifty-two week low of $19.64 and a fifty-two week high of $23.65.

Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $71.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.11 million. Easterly Government Properties had a net margin of 10.94% and a return on equity of 2.20%. The company’s revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.32 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Easterly Government Properties will post 1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be issued a $0.265 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.04%. Easterly Government Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 302.86%.

In other news, CEO William C. Trimble sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.40, for a total value of $149,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 9.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 27,815 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $638,000 after buying an additional 1,199 shares in the last quarter. First Community Trust NA bought a new stake in Easterly Government Properties during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Easterly Government Properties by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 51,805 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,070,000 after acquiring an additional 1,883 shares during the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its position in Easterly Government Properties by 395.4% during the 4th quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 2,477 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 1,977 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in Easterly Government Properties by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 70,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,607,000 after acquiring an additional 2,246 shares during the last quarter. 90.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Easterly Government Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, development, and management of commercial properties that are leased to U.S. Government agencies. The company was founded on October 10, 2014 and is headquartered in Washington, DC.

