Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust (NYSE:EVF) Short Interest Update

Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust (NYSE:EVF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 58,600 shares, an increase of 74.9% from the February 13th total of 33,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 50,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.2 days.

In other news, insider Keith Quinton bought 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $6.74 per share, with a total value of $101,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EVF. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $67,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $68,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $83,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $96,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust by 53.5% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 18,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 6,394 shares during the last quarter.

NYSE:EVF traded down $0.23 on Monday, hitting $6.07. 41,185 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 51,495. Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust has a 1 year low of $6.06 and a 1 year high of $7.25. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.73.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.033 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.52%.

About Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust

Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in the securities of companies operating across the diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in senior secured floating rate loans.

