Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund (NYSE:ETG) Short Interest Down 58.6% in February

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund (NYSE:ETG – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 10,400 shares, a drop of 58.6% from the February 13th total of 25,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 150,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

ETG stock traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $18.43. 2,721 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 164,198. The business has a 50-day moving average of $20.59. Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund has a 1-year low of $18.00 and a 1-year high of $22.85.

Get Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund alerts:

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 23rd. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.46%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,103,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,050,000 after buying an additional 109,830 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,129,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,319,000 after purchasing an additional 56,506 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,599,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,363,000 after purchasing an additional 76,004 shares during the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. boosted its position in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 759,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,155,000 after purchasing an additional 14,014 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 562,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,791,000 after purchasing an additional 13,312 shares during the last quarter.

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund Company Profile (Get Rating)

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund is a closed-end investment fund company. Its investment objective is to provide a high level of after-tax total return. The company invests primarily in global dividend-paying common and preferred stocks and seeks to distribute a high level of divided income that qualifies for favorable federal income tax treatment.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.