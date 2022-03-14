Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund (NYSE:ETG) Short Interest Down 58.6% in February

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund (NYSE:ETG – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 10,400 shares, a drop of 58.6% from the February 13th total of 25,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 150,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
ETG stock traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $18.43. 2,721 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 164,198. The business has a 50-day moving average of $20.59. Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund has a 1-year low of $18.00 and a 1-year high of $22.85.
The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 23rd. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.46%.
Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund Company Profile (Get Rating)
Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund is a closed-end investment fund company. Its investment objective is to provide a high level of after-tax total return. The company invests primarily in global dividend-paying common and preferred stocks and seeks to distribute a high level of divided income that qualifies for favorable federal income tax treatment.
