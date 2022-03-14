Eco (Atlantic) Oil & Gas (LON:ECO) Receives Buy Rating from Berenberg Bank

Eco (Atlantic) Oil & Gas (LON:ECO – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by Berenberg Bank in a report released on Monday, Digital Look reports. They presently have a GBX 125 ($1.64) price target on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 331.03% from the stock’s previous close.
ECO stock opened at GBX 29 ($0.38) on Monday. The firm has a market cap of £58.78 million and a PE ratio of -29.34. The company has a quick ratio of 8.07, a current ratio of 8.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11. The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 28.85 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 24.98. Eco has a 12-month low of GBX 17 ($0.22) and a 12-month high of GBX 38.20 ($0.50).
