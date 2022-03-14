Eco (Atlantic) Oil & Gas (LON:ECO) Receives Buy Rating from Berenberg Bank

Eco (Atlantic) Oil & Gas (LON:ECO – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by Berenberg Bank in a report released on Monday, Digital Look reports. They presently have a GBX 125 ($1.64) price target on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 331.03% from the stock’s previous close.

ECO stock opened at GBX 29 ($0.38) on Monday. The firm has a market cap of £58.78 million and a PE ratio of -29.34. The company has a quick ratio of 8.07, a current ratio of 8.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11. The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 28.85 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 24.98. Eco has a 12-month low of GBX 17 ($0.22) and a 12-month high of GBX 38.20 ($0.50).

Eco (Atlantic) Oil & Gas Ltd., a development stage company, engages in the identification, acquisition, exploration, and development of petroleum, natural gas, and shale gas properties. The company holds interest in the Orinduik block comprising 1,800 square kilometers located in the Suriname Guyana basin, the Co-Operative Republic of Guyana; and four offshore petroleum licenses covering 25,000 square kilometers located in the Republic of Namibia.

