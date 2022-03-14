Editas Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:EDIT) Shares Sold by UBS Group AG

UBS Group AG cut its position in shares of Editas Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:EDIT – Get Rating) by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 95,596 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,845 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned 0.14% of Editas Medicine worth $3,927,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of EDIT. CKW Financial Group acquired a new position in shares of Editas Medicine during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Editas Medicine during the 3rd quarter valued at $82,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Editas Medicine during the 3rd quarter valued at $115,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Editas Medicine by 72.5% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 1,321 shares during the period. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Editas Medicine by 258.0% during the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 2,007 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.71% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Michelle Robertson sold 1,744 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.70, for a total transaction of $44,820.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 3,216 shares of company stock valued at $70,421. 0.94% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Editas Medicine stock opened at $15.06 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of -5.28 and a beta of 1.96. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.78. Editas Medicine, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.25 and a 12 month high of $73.03.

Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.89) by $0.28. Editas Medicine had a negative return on equity of 32.19% and a negative net margin of 753.61%. The business had revenue of $12.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.70 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($1.00) earnings per share. Editas Medicine’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Editas Medicine, Inc. will post -3.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EDIT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays lowered their price target on Editas Medicine from $39.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on Editas Medicine from $41.00 to $27.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised Editas Medicine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Chardan Capital reduced their price objective on Editas Medicine from $75.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on Editas Medicine from $80.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.58.

Editas Medicine, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of genome editing technology. Its technology includes clustered, regularly interspaced short palindromic repeats (CRISPR), and CRISPR associated protein 9 (Cas9). The company was founded by Feng Zhang, Jennifer A. Doudna, George McDonald Church, J.

