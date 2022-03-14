Educational Development (NASDAQ:EDUC) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Educational Development (NASDAQ:EDUC – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday. The brokerage issued a strong-buy rating on the stock.

NASDAQ EDUC opened at $8.29 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $7.81. Educational Development has a 52-week low of $6.96 and a 52-week high of $19.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.91 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Get Educational Development alerts:

Educational Development (NASDAQ:EDUC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 6th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.10). Educational Development had a return on equity of 23.27% and a net margin of 6.38%. The firm had revenue of $45.11 million during the quarter.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 18th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.83%. Educational Development’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.33%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EDUC. Needham Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Educational Development in the fourth quarter worth approximately $276,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Educational Development by 575.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,000 after purchasing an additional 15,775 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Educational Development during the second quarter valued at approximately $161,000. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Educational Development by 80.9% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,698 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.65% of the company’s stock.

About Educational Development (Get Rating)

Educational Development Corp. engages in the provision of educational children’s books. It operates through the Home Business and Publishing segments. The Home Business (Usborne Books & More or UBAM) segment sells books through independent consultants directly to customers by hosting home parties, through social media collaboration platforms on the internet, by hosting book fairs with school and public libraries.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Educational Development Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Educational Development and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.