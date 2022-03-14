Eisai Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ESALY) Short Interest Up 82.8% in February

Eisai Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ESALY – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 5,300 shares, a growth of 82.8% from the February 13th total of 2,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 35,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

ESALY has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Eisai from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Eisai from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th.

OTCMKTS ESALY traded down $0.80 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $46.69. 22,700 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 27,125. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.92. Eisai has a 1 year low of $46.66 and a 1 year high of $129.79. The business’s 50 day moving average is $51.44 and its 200-day moving average is $63.41. The company has a market capitalization of $13.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.42.

Eisai (OTCMKTS:ESALY – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter. Eisai had a net margin of 7.99% and a return on equity of 7.62%. Equities analysts predict that Eisai will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Eisai Co, Ltd. engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of prescription medicines and over-the-counter products. It operates through the Pharmaceutical Products Business and Other Business segments. The Pharmaceutical Products Business segment handles prescription and generic drugs, diagnostics, and consumer healthcare business in Japan, which manages over-the-counter drugs.

