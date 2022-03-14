Electrocomponents (LON:ECM) PT Lowered to GBX 1,300

Electrocomponents (LON:ECM – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 1,419 ($18.59) to GBX 1,300 ($17.03) in a report released on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on ECM. Berenberg Bank raised their price target on shares of Electrocomponents from GBX 890 ($11.66) to GBX 1,230 ($16.12) and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Monday, November 29th. Shore Capital reissued an under review rating on shares of Electrocomponents in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Electrocomponents from GBX 1,110 ($14.54) to GBX 1,060 ($13.89) and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Liberum Capital raised their price target on shares of Electrocomponents from GBX 1,310 ($17.16) to GBX 1,400 ($18.34) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Electrocomponents currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 1,319.38 ($17.29).

ECM opened at GBX 966.50 ($12.66) on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 1,063.84 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 1,115.77. The company has a market cap of £4.55 billion and a PE ratio of 24.59. Electrocomponents has a 12 month low of GBX 839.50 ($11.00) and a 12 month high of GBX 1,276 ($16.72). The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.34.

Electrocomponents plc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes various electronics and industrial products in the United Kingdom, the United States, France, Germany, Italy, and internationally. It provides industrial interconnect and test, industrial automation and control, board-level electronics, and single-board computing products; and tools, consumables, and facilities maintenance products, such as personal protective equipment, site safety products, and 3D printing products.

