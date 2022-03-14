Elisa Z. Ramirez Acquires 1,030 Shares of Peoples Financial Services Corp. (NASDAQ:PFIS) Stock

Peoples Financial Services Corp. (NASDAQ:PFIS – Get Rating) Director Elisa Z. Ramirez bought 1,030 shares of Peoples Financial Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $48.62 per share, with a total value of $50,078.60. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ PFIS traded up $1.10 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $49.30. 7 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,123. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $353.63 million, a P/E ratio of 7.99 and a beta of 0.20. Peoples Financial Services Corp. has a twelve month low of $38.67 and a twelve month high of $55.00.

Peoples Financial Services (NASDAQ:PFIS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $36.88 million during the quarter. Peoples Financial Services had a net margin of 36.36% and a return on equity of 10.50%.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.16%. This is a positive change from Peoples Financial Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th. Peoples Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.87%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PFIS. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Peoples Financial Services by 18.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 469,879 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $24,758,000 after buying an additional 74,252 shares during the period. Maltese Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Peoples Financial Services by 97.9% in the 3rd quarter. Maltese Capital Management LLC now owns 70,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,190,000 after buying an additional 34,623 shares during the period. Peoples Financial Services CORP. increased its holdings in Peoples Financial Services by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP. now owns 353,024 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,084,000 after buying an additional 26,000 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Peoples Financial Services by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 108,454 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,620,000 after buying an additional 9,720 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in Peoples Financial Services in the 3rd quarter valued at about $430,000. 29.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Peoples Financial Services Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Peoples Security Bank & Trust Co, which provides financial services to individuals, families, and businesses. It offers home equity loans and lines of credit, construction, commercial and other non-residential real estate loans, consumer loans, multifamily mortgage loans and other loans.

