Empire (TSE:EMP.A) PT Lowered to C$44.00

Empire (TSE:EMP.A – Get Rating) had its price target cut by research analysts at Berenberg Bank from C$46.00 to C$44.00 in a research report issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. Berenberg Bank’s target price points to a potential downside of 1.06% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on EMP.A. CIBC lifted their target price on Empire from C$49.00 to C$50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Empire from C$41.00 to C$46.00 in a research note on Friday. Scotiabank lifted their target price on Empire from C$48.00 to C$50.00 in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Empire from C$46.00 to C$48.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, ATB Capital lifted their price target on Empire from C$46.00 to C$48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Empire has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$47.40.

EMP.A traded down C$0.01 during trading on Monday, hitting C$44.47. 330,707 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 387,562. The firm has a market capitalization of C$11.68 billion and a P/E ratio of 16.75. Empire has a 1-year low of C$36.20 and a 1-year high of C$45.20. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$39.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$39.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 150.82.

Empire Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the food retail and related real estate businesses in Canada. It operates through two segments, Food Retailing, and Investments and Other Operations. The company owns, affiliates, and franchises approximately 1,500 retail stores under various retail banners, including Sobeys, Safeway, IGA, Foodland, FreshCo, Thrifty Foods, and Lawtons Drugs; and approximately 350 retail fuel locations.

