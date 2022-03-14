Endeavour Silver (TSE:EDR) Earns “Buy” Rating from HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reissued their buy rating on shares of Endeavour Silver (TSE:EDR – Get Rating) (NYSE:EXK) in a research report report published on Friday, TipRanks reports. HC Wainwright currently has a C$8.50 target price on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Endeavour Silver in a report on Friday, January 14th. They issued a hold rating and a C$5.50 target price for the company. TD Securities decreased their price target on shares of Endeavour Silver from C$7.00 to C$6.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th.

Endeavour Silver stock opened at C$7.10 on Friday. Endeavour Silver has a fifty-two week low of C$4.28 and a fifty-two week high of C$9.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.37, a quick ratio of 3.80 and a current ratio of 4.97. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$5.32 and a 200 day moving average price of C$5.67. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.21 billion and a PE ratio of 26.69.

Endeavour Silver Corp., a mid-tier precious metals mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of mining properties in Mexico and Chile. The company also explores for gold and silver deposits, and precious metals. The company has interests in three producing silver-gold mines in Mexico, including the GuanacevÃ­ mine in Durango; the BolaÃ±itos mine in Guanajuato; and the El Compas mine in Zacatecas.

