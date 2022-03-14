Energi (NRG) Price Hits $0.76 on Exchanges

Energi (NRG) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on March 14th. Energi has a market cap of $38.90 million and $498,836.00 worth of Energi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Energi coin can now be purchased for $0.76 or 0.00001959 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Energi has traded down 1.4% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $67.41 or 0.00172949 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000966 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $10.10 or 0.00025909 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001786 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000515 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $144.30 or 0.00370214 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $20.70 or 0.00053119 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000411 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.02 or 0.00007744 BTC.

Energi Coin Profile

Energi (NRG) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 14th, 2018. Energi’s total supply is 50,933,016 coins. The Reddit community for Energi is /r/energicryptocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Energi’s official website is www.energi.world . Energi’s official Twitter account is @Energicrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Energi (NRG) is a next-generation proof-of-stake (PoS) cryptocurrency that combines smart contracts, decentralized governance, and a self-funding treasury. Energi was founded by Tommy World Power, who imagined a better, sustainable cryptocurrency that had the potential for mass adoption. The project has since grown to more than 60 team members and 225,000 community members, all working together to create a cryptocurrency for the future. “

Buying and Selling Energi

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Energi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Energi should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Energi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

