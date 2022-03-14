Energi Trading Up 1.7% Over Last Week (NRG)

Energi (CURRENCY:NRG) traded up 9.8% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on March 13th. Energi has a total market cap of $41.68 million and $330,960.00 worth of Energi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Energi has traded up 1.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Energi coin can now be purchased for about $0.82 or 0.00002124 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $68.74 or 0.00178367 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000986 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $9.86 or 0.00025580 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00001795 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000525 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $138.19 or 0.00358547 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.20 or 0.00052418 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000422 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.97 or 0.00007717 BTC.

Energi Coin Profile

Energi uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 14th, 2018. Energi’s total supply is 50,914,269 coins. The Reddit community for Energi is /r/energicryptocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Energi’s official Twitter account is @Energicrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Energi is www.energi.world

According to CryptoCompare, “Energi (NRG) is a next-generation proof-of-stake (PoS) cryptocurrency that combines smart contracts, decentralized governance, and a self-funding treasury. Energi was founded by Tommy World Power, who imagined a better, sustainable cryptocurrency that had the potential for mass adoption. The project has since grown to more than 60 team members and 225,000 community members, all working together to create a cryptocurrency for the future. “

Energi Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Energi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Energi should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Energi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

