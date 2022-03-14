Eni S.p.A. (NYSE:E) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Eni S.p.A. (NYSE:E – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the twenty-one brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $46.00.

A number of brokerages have commented on E. Barclays upgraded shares of ENI from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. AlphaValue upgraded shares of ENI to a “reduce” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ENI in a report on Monday, November 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on ENI in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Finally, Berenberg Bank upgraded ENI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st.

Get ENI alerts:

E stock opened at $28.50 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $30.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.19. The company has a market capitalization of $51.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.27, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 0.94. ENI has a 1-year low of $21.91 and a 1-year high of $32.56.

ENI (NYSE:E – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 18th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $30.97 billion during the quarter. ENI had a return on equity of 11.23% and a net margin of 7.81%. On average, analysts anticipate that ENI will post 5.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.9356 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 3.8%. This is an increase from ENI’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.72. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 23rd. ENI’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.22%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp raised its stake in ENI by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,517 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $401,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in ENI by 18.9% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,508 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 398 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its holdings in ENI by 59.9% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,303 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 488 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of ENI by 94.7% during the 4th quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,100 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 535 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ENI by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,668 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $514,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the period. 1.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ENI Company Profile (Get Rating)

Eni SpA engages in the exploration, production, refining, and sale of oil, gas, electricity, and chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production, Global Gas and LNG Portfolio, Refining & Marketing and Chemicals, Eni gas e luce, Power & Renewables, and Corporate and Other Activities.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for ENI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ENI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.