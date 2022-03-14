Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $165.70.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ENTG. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on Entegris from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Citigroup raised their price objective on Entegris from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Seaport Res Ptn raised Entegris from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised Entegris from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $158.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. Finally, KeyCorp assumed coverage on Entegris in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $183.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ENTG traded down $2.96 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $120.77. The company had a trading volume of 1,153,350 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,372,588. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a current ratio of 3.47. Entegris has a one year low of $99.65 and a one year high of $158.00. The firm has a market cap of $16.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.26 and a beta of 1.11. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $127.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $132.84.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $635.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $592.51 million. Entegris had a return on equity of 29.95% and a net margin of 17.80%. Entegris’s revenue was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.71 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Entegris will post 4.16 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 2nd were paid a $0.10 dividend. This is a positive change from Entegris’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 1st. Entegris’s payout ratio is currently 13.33%.

In other Entegris news, COO Todd James Edlund sold 9,696 shares of Entegris stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.50, for a total value of $1,236,240.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Paul L. H. Olson sold 2,000 shares of Entegris stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.15, for a total value of $274,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in shares of Entegris during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Entegris during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Entegris during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Entegris during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Entegris during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.45% of the company’s stock.

Entegris, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and supply of specialty materials for the microelectronics industry. It operates through the following business segments: Specialty Chemicals and Engineered Materials (SCEM), Advanced Materials Handling (AMH), and Microcontamination Control (MC).

