Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) Holdings Decreased by ACG Wealth

ACG Wealth decreased its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Get Rating) by 9.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,532 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 1,054 shares during the quarter. ACG Wealth’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $231,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners during the third quarter valued at $28,000. Activest Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 179.4% during the fourth quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 1,394 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 895 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners during the third quarter valued at $36,000. Tsfg LLC grew its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 131.6% during the third quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 1,760 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Webster Bank N. A. purchased a new position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners during the third quarter valued at $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.76% of the company’s stock.

In other Enterprise Products Partners news, Director Carin Marcy Barth acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $21.60 per share, with a total value of $108,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director John R. Rutherford acquired 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $23.76 per share, with a total value of $356,400.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 30,000 shares of company stock valued at $701,600 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 37.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:EPD opened at $25.22 on Monday. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a fifty-two week low of $20.42 and a fifty-two week high of $25.90. The business has a 50-day moving average of $24.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.01 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by ($0.02). Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 18.56% and a net margin of 11.36%. The company had revenue of $11.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.67 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.51 EPS. Enterprise Products Partners’s quarterly revenue was up 61.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 31st were given a $0.465 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 27th. This represents a $1.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.38%. This is a boost from Enterprise Products Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Enterprise Products Partners’s payout ratio is currently 88.57%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup downgraded Enterprise Products Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. StockNews.com raised Enterprise Products Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Enterprise Products Partners from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Morgan Stanley cut Enterprise Products Partners from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $29.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on Enterprise Products Partners from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.71.

Enterprise Products Partners LP operates as holding company, which engages in the production and trade of natural gas and petrochemicals. It operates through the following segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

