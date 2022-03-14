Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $51.25.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on NVST. Zacks Investment Research cut Envista from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Envista from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Envista from $47.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th.

Get Envista alerts:

In other Envista news, SVP Mischa Reis sold 2,958 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.83, for a total transaction of $141,481.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Amir Aghdaei sold 8,434 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.75, for a total value of $377,421.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 116,414 shares of company stock valued at $5,406,328 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in NVST. World Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Envista by 3.9% in the third quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 6,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Envista by 0.6% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 43,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,831,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Envista by 3.1% in the third quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 9,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $388,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp raised its holdings in shares of Envista by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 45,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,043,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Envista by 357.5% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 398 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Envista stock traded down $0.80 on Monday, reaching $44.26. 2,270,408 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,801,608. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.52. The company’s 50-day moving average is $45.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.97. The firm has a market cap of $7.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.60. Envista has a 1-year low of $37.60 and a 1-year high of $49.92.

Envista (NYSE:NVST – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $651.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $633.22 million. Envista had a return on equity of 8.96% and a net margin of 12.57%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.56 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Envista will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Envista Company Profile (Get Rating)

Envista Holdings Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets dental products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Specialty Products & Technologies and Equipment & Consumables. The company's Specialty Products & Technologies segment provides dental implant systems, guided surgery systems, biomaterials, prefabricated and custom-built prosthetics, and dental eye loupes to oral surgeons, prosthodontists, and periodontists under the brands, including Nobel Biocare, Alpha Bio Tec, Implant Direct, Logon, Nobel Procera, and Orascoptic; and brackets and wires, clear aligners, digital orthodontic treatments, retainers, and other orthodontic laboratory products under the Damon, Ormco, Insignia, AOA, and Spark brands.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Envista Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Envista and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.