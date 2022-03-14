EQT (NYSE:EQT) PT Raised to $37.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

EQT (NYSE:EQT – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by Wells Fargo & Company from $35.00 to $37.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 37.04% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on EQT. StockNews.com upgraded shares of EQT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of EQT from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $24.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Friday, November 19th. MKM Partners restated a “buy” rating on shares of EQT in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of EQT from $34.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.50.

Shares of EQT stock opened at $27.00 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $22.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.12. EQT has a fifty-two week low of $15.71 and a fifty-two week high of $27.56.

EQT (NYSE:EQT – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($0.10). During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.02) EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that EQT will post 1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EQT declared that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Monday, December 13th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the oil and gas producer to purchase up to 13.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of EQT. MV Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of EQT during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota acquired a new stake in EQT in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its stake in EQT by 117.1% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,511 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 815 shares during the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in EQT in the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP grew its stake in EQT by 1,602.0% in the 3rd quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 2,502 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 2,355 shares during the last quarter. 89.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EQT Corp. is a natural gas production company engaged in the supplying, transmitting, and distribution of natural gas. It has operations in the Marcellus and Utica Shales of the Appalachian Basin. The company was founded in 1888 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, PA.

