Equifax (NYSE:EFX) Earns Neutral Rating from Analysts at Bank of America

Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Equifax (NYSE:EFX – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a neutral rating on the credit services provider’s stock.

EFX has been the subject of a number of other research reports. TheStreet cut Equifax from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Equifax from $325.00 to $296.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 11th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Equifax from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and upped their target price for the stock from $294.00 to $300.00 in a report on Monday, January 31st. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Equifax from $295.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised Equifax from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $290.00 to $281.00 in a report on Monday, January 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $290.91.

NYSE:EFX opened at $223.90 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $235.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $261.44. The company has a market cap of $27.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.13 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.49. Equifax has a fifty-two week low of $169.43 and a fifty-two week high of $300.11.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The credit services provider reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81 by $0.03. Equifax had a return on equity of 26.95% and a net margin of 15.11%. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.00 EPS. Research analysts predict that Equifax will post 8.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd will be given a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 18th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.70%. Equifax’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.87%.

In other Equifax news, insider Sid Singh sold 19,222 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.93, for a total value of $4,150,606.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.03% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC bought a new stake in shares of Equifax during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Equifax by 208.8% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 105 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Equifax by 1,514.3% in the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 113 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC bought a new position in Equifax in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in Equifax in the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Institutional investors own 91.48% of the company’s stock.

Equifax, Inc engages in the provision of information solutions and human resources business process outsourcing services. It operates through the following business segments: U.S. Information Solutions, Workforce Solutions and International. The U.S. Information Solutions segment includes consumer and commercial information services, mortgage loan origination information, financial marketing services, and identity management.

