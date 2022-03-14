Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report issued on Sunday.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on EQNR. Berenberg Bank lowered Equinor ASA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Equinor ASA in a research note on Monday, November 29th. BNP Paribas lowered Equinor ASA from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Equinor ASA from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Equinor ASA in a report on Monday, November 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Equinor ASA presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $84.15.

Shares of NYSE EQNR opened at $32.29 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $104.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.23, a PEG ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 0.98. Equinor ASA has a one year low of $18.44 and a one year high of $35.37.

Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.67. Equinor ASA had a return on equity of 30.67% and a net margin of 9.57%. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.18) earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Equinor ASA will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Equinor ASA during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Evoke Wealth LLC raised its position in Equinor ASA by 2,643.5% in the 4th quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 1,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 1,216 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Equinor ASA by 220.9% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 899 shares during the last quarter. Channing Global Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Equinor ASA in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Equinor ASA during the 4th quarter worth approximately $57,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.51% of the company’s stock.

Equinor ASA engages in the exploration, production, transport, refining, and marketing of petroleum and petroleum-derived products. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production Norway, Exploration and Production International, Exploration and Production USA, Marketing, Midstream, and Processing, and Other.

