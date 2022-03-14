Equities Analysts Set Expectations for KP Tissue Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (TSE:KPT)

KP Tissue Inc. (TSE:KPT – Get Rating) – Desjardins issued their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for KP Tissue in a research report issued on Thursday, March 10th. Desjardins analyst F. Tremblay anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.07) per share for the quarter. Desjardins has a “Hold” rating on the stock. Desjardins also issued estimates for KP Tissue’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.00 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.05 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.10 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.56 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on KPT. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of KP Tissue from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from C$12.00 to C$11.00 in a research report on Friday. National Bankshares increased their price objective on shares of KP Tissue from C$10.50 to C$11.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, KP Tissue currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$11.10.

Shares of TSE KPT opened at C$10.67 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$10.55 and a 200 day moving average price of C$10.45. The company has a market cap of C$101.61 million and a P/E ratio of 84.68. KP Tissue has a 12-month low of C$10.00 and a 12-month high of C$11.22.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 1st will be given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.75%. KP Tissue’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 571.43%.

KP Tissue Inc, through its interest in Kruger Products L.P., produces, distributes, markets, and sells a range of disposable tissue products in Canada and the United States. The company operates through two segments, Consumer and Away-From-Home. It offers bathroom and facial tissues, paper towels, and napkins, as well as manufactures private label tissue products.

