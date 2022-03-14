Esports Entertainment Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:GMBL) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Esports Entertainment Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:GMBL – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the six brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $13.00.
Several equities analysts have issued reports on GMBL shares. Benchmark cut their price target on Esports Entertainment Group from $20.00 to $4.00 and set a “speculative buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. HC Wainwright decreased their price target on shares of Esports Entertainment Group from $14.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Roth Capital cut Esports Entertainment Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Esports Entertainment Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th.
GMBL traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $0.65. 914,466 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,534,449. Esports Entertainment Group has a 1-year low of $0.60 and a 1-year high of $19.27. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2.58.
Esports Entertainment Group Company Profile (Get Rating)
Esports Entertainment Group, Inc operates as an online gambling platform. It offers bet exchange style wagering on esports events in a licensed, regulated and secure platform to the global esports audience. It operates through the following geographical segments: Antigua, Malta, Curacao and United States.
