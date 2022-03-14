Esports Entertainment Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:GMBL) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Esports Entertainment Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:GMBL – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the six brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $13.00.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on GMBL shares. Benchmark cut their price target on Esports Entertainment Group from $20.00 to $4.00 and set a “speculative buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. HC Wainwright decreased their price target on shares of Esports Entertainment Group from $14.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Roth Capital cut Esports Entertainment Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Esports Entertainment Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th.

Get Esports Entertainment Group alerts:

GMBL traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $0.65. 914,466 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,534,449. Esports Entertainment Group has a 1-year low of $0.60 and a 1-year high of $19.27. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2.58.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Esports Entertainment Group by 422.5% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,000 after buying an additional 9,845 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Esports Entertainment Group by 21.3% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 20,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,000 after purchasing an additional 3,522 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Esports Entertainment Group by 2.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 205,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,230,000 after buying an additional 5,500 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Esports Entertainment Group by 23.5% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 120,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,306,000 after acquiring an additional 22,856 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Esports Entertainment Group by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 24,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000 after acquiring an additional 1,605 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.72% of the company’s stock.

Esports Entertainment Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Esports Entertainment Group, Inc operates as an online gambling platform. It offers bet exchange style wagering on esports events in a licensed, regulated and secure platform to the global esports audience. It operates through the following geographical segments: Antigua, Malta, Curacao and United States.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Esports Entertainment Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Esports Entertainment Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.