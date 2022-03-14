ETFMG Travel Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:AWAY) Shares Sold by Jane Street Group LLC

Jane Street Group LLC lessened its position in ETFMG Travel Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:AWAY – Get Rating) by 42.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 64,822 shares of the company’s stock after selling 47,358 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC owned approximately 0.54% of ETFMG Travel Tech ETF worth $1,840,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of ETFMG Travel Tech ETF by 495.0% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 1,485 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in ETFMG Travel Tech ETF by 320.2% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,000 after purchasing an additional 4,284 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans acquired a new position in ETFMG Travel Tech ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $308,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of ETFMG Travel Tech ETF by 26.9% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 21,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $610,000 after buying an additional 4,494 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of ETFMG Travel Tech ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $673,000.

Get ETFMG Travel Tech ETF alerts:

Shares of AWAY stock opened at $20.96 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $23.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.58. ETFMG Travel Tech ETF has a 1-year low of $19.97 and a 1-year high of $34.54.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for ETFMG Travel Tech ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ETFMG Travel Tech ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.