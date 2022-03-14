Eton Pharmaceuticals (ETON) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Eton Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ETON – Get Rating) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, March 16th. Analysts expect Eton Pharmaceuticals to post earnings of $0.19 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

NASDAQ ETON opened at $3.94 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.50. The company has a market capitalization of $96.95 million, a P/E ratio of -8.76 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 4.83 and a quick ratio of 4.76. Eton Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $3.01 and a 12 month high of $8.90.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Eton Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Eton Pharmaceuticals by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 175,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $754,000 after buying an additional 18,737 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Eton Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $395,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Eton Pharmaceuticals by 500.6% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 79,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $401,000 after acquiring an additional 66,450 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Eton Pharmaceuticals by 2,085.5% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 34,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,000 after purchasing an additional 33,159 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Eton Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth about $103,000. 21.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Eton Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development, acquisition, and commercialization of prescription drug products. Its products include Biorphen, Alaway Preservative Free, zonisamide oral suspension, topiramate oral suspension, lamotrigine for oral suspension, cysteine injection, and ephedrine ready-to-use injection.

