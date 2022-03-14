Eton Pharmaceuticals (ETON) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Eton Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ETON – Get Rating) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, March 16th. Analysts expect Eton Pharmaceuticals to post earnings of $0.19 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
NASDAQ ETON opened at $3.94 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.50. The company has a market capitalization of $96.95 million, a P/E ratio of -8.76 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 4.83 and a quick ratio of 4.76. Eton Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $3.01 and a 12 month high of $8.90.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Eton Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th.
Eton Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (Get Rating)
Eton Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development, acquisition, and commercialization of prescription drug products. Its products include Biorphen, Alaway Preservative Free, zonisamide oral suspension, topiramate oral suspension, lamotrigine for oral suspension, cysteine injection, and ephedrine ready-to-use injection.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Eton Pharmaceuticals (ETON)
- 4 Best Sporting Goods Stocks that Hit it Out of the Park
- Can Gaming Be the Catalyst That Drives HOFV Stock Higher?
- 3 Intriguing International Stocks to Buy Now
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 3/7 – 3/11
- Is Netflix (NASDAQ: NFLX) About To Rise From The Ashes?
Receive News & Ratings for Eton Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eton Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.