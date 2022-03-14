European Wax Center Inc (NASDAQ:EWCZ) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.12 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that European Wax Center Inc (NASDAQ:EWCZ – Get Rating) will report $0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for European Wax Center’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.13 and the lowest is $0.11. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, March 15th.

On average, analysts expect that European Wax Center will report full-year earnings of $0.44 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.42 to $0.47. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $0.57 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.47 to $0.65. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for European Wax Center.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of European Wax Center from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, European Wax Center has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.25.

NASDAQ EWCZ opened at $23.34 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 2.36. European Wax Center has a twelve month low of $18.55 and a twelve month high of $34.67. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $25.00.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in EWCZ. General Atlantic L.P. purchased a new position in European Wax Center during the third quarter worth approximately $537,237,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new stake in shares of European Wax Center in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,356,000. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in European Wax Center by 126.4% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,102,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,446,000 after buying an additional 615,333 shares during the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY purchased a new position in shares of European Wax Center in the 3rd quarter worth $29,288,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of European Wax Center by 70.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 822,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,968,000 after acquiring an additional 340,803 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.25% of the company’s stock.

European Wax Center Inc is a personal care franchise brand. It offer wax services from certified Wax Specialists as well as full collection of proprietary products in the skincare, body and brow categories. European Wax Center Inc is based in PLANO, Texas.

