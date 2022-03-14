Evercore ISI Initiates Coverage on Duckhorn Portfolio (NYSE:NAPA)

Equities researchers at Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Duckhorn Portfolio (NYSE:NAPA – Get Rating) in a report released on Monday, TipRanks reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI’s price target indicates a potential upside of 47.81% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Duckhorn Portfolio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Duckhorn Portfolio from $22.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Duckhorn Portfolio from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on Duckhorn Portfolio from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.40.

Get Duckhorn Portfolio alerts:

Duckhorn Portfolio stock traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $17.59. 9,191 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 280,429. Duckhorn Portfolio has a 52-week low of $16.16 and a 52-week high of $25.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 3.03. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $20.01.

Duckhorn Portfolio (NYSE:NAPA – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.03. As a group, equities analysts predict that Duckhorn Portfolio will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Zach Rasmuson sold 5,142 shares of Duckhorn Portfolio stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.51, for a total transaction of $115,746.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NAPA. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Duckhorn Portfolio during the second quarter worth approximately $3,855,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Duckhorn Portfolio by 419.5% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 213,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,705,000 after buying an additional 172,210 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Duckhorn Portfolio by 605.9% in the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 201,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,617,000 after buying an additional 173,126 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Duckhorn Portfolio in the second quarter valued at $200,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in Duckhorn Portfolio by 305.4% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 42,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $981,000 after acquiring an additional 32,272 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.40% of the company’s stock.

About Duckhorn Portfolio (Get Rating)

The Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc produces and sells wines in North America. It offers wines under a portfolio of brands, including Duckhorn Vineyards, Decoy, Kosta Browne, Goldeneye, Paraduxx, Calera, Migration, Canvasback, Greenwing, and Postmark. The company sells its products directly to California retailers and restaurants; and to distributors and agents located in other states throughout the United States, as well as to export distributors that sell internationally.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Duckhorn Portfolio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duckhorn Portfolio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.