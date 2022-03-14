Evogene (NASDAQ:EVGN) Raised to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Evogene (NASDAQ:EVGN – Get Rating) to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday.

EVGN has been the subject of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Evogene from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Evogene from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $6.88.

EVGN opened at $1.23 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.07. Evogene has a 1-year low of $1.01 and a 1-year high of $5.99. The company has a market cap of $31.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.62 and a beta of 1.28.

Evogene (NASDAQ:EVGN – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.02. Evogene had a negative net margin of 3,013.61% and a negative return on equity of 40.83%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.25) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Evogene will post -0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Evogene by 164.9% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,946 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 4,946 shares in the last quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC purchased a new position in Evogene during the third quarter valued at $37,000. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in Evogene during the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Csenge Advisory Group lifted its position in Evogene by 20.9% during the third quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 34,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Evogene by 40.9% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 26,731 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 7,761 shares during the period. 24.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Evogene Ltd. engages in the development and commercialization of a computer-biological platform for improving the development processes of products in the field of life sciences. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture, Industrial Applications, and Human Health. The Agriculture segment develops seed traits, agrochemical products, and agrobiological products to improve plant performance.

