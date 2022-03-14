Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Acquires 893 Shares of Central Pacific Financial Corp. (NYSE:CPF)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in Central Pacific Financial Corp. (NYSE:CPF – Get Rating) by 4.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 20,546 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 893 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC owned 0.07% of Central Pacific Financial worth $579,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in Central Pacific Financial by 2.0% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 28,846 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $741,000 after acquiring an additional 573 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Central Pacific Financial by 125.6% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 30,799 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $791,000 after acquiring an additional 17,147 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in Central Pacific Financial by 47.0% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 268,979 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,908,000 after acquiring an additional 86,023 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its stake in Central Pacific Financial by 92.1% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 101,768 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,613,000 after acquiring an additional 48,800 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP increased its stake in Central Pacific Financial by 73.5% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 96,658 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,482,000 after acquiring an additional 40,948 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.31% of the company’s stock.

CPF stock opened at $28.01 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $774.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.86 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Central Pacific Financial Corp. has a 12-month low of $23.12 and a 12-month high of $30.97. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $29.18.

Central Pacific Financial (NYSE:CPF – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.15. Central Pacific Financial had a net margin of 30.51% and a return on equity of 14.46%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.43 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Central Pacific Financial Corp. will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. This is a positive change from Central Pacific Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.71%. Central Pacific Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.62%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CPF. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Central Pacific Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Compass Point cut shares of Central Pacific Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $31.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Central Pacific Financial from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th.

In related news, President Agnes Catherine Ngo sold 6,135 shares of Central Pacific Financial stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.20, for a total transaction of $179,142.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Central Pacific Financial Company Profile (Get Rating)

Central Pacific Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services through its wholly owned subsidiary, Central Pacific Bank. It operates through the following segments: Banking Operations, Treasury, and All Others. The Banking Operations segment includes construction and real estate development lending, commercial lending, residential mortgage lending and servicing, indirect auto lending, trust services, and retail brokerage services.

