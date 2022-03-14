Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Boosts Position in TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in shares of TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK – Get Rating) by 13.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,349 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,572 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in TriCo Bancshares were worth $573,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in TriCo Bancshares by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 36,330 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,427,000 after purchasing an additional 4,046 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of TriCo Bancshares by 24.4% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 179,710 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,652,000 after purchasing an additional 35,237 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of TriCo Bancshares by 20.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 844,573 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,962,000 after purchasing an additional 144,196 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in TriCo Bancshares by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 188,781 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,039,000 after acquiring an additional 4,632 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in TriCo Bancshares by 534.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 80,436 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,423,000 after acquiring an additional 67,761 shares in the last quarter. 66.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of TriCo Bancshares from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th.

Shares of TriCo Bancshares stock opened at $41.70 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.58 and a beta of 0.56. TriCo Bancshares has a 52 week low of $38.37 and a 52 week high of $51.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $43.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.26.

TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.03. TriCo Bancshares had a return on equity of 12.09% and a net margin of 34.53%. The business had revenue of $86.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $83.90 million. As a group, research analysts expect that TriCo Bancshares will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. TriCo Bancshares’s payout ratio is 25.38%.

TriCo Bancshares is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to retail customers and small to medium-sized businesses. It offers personal and business accounts, personal and business loans and credit, and personal and business services. The company was founded on October 13, 1981 and is headquartered in Chico, CA.

