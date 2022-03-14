Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Grows Position in Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in shares of Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,749 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Assurant were worth $584,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Seelaus Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Assurant by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC now owns 7,757 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,209,000 after purchasing an additional 870 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in Assurant during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. JB Capital LLC purchased a new position in Assurant during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $375,000. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund bought a new stake in Assurant in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $249,000. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Assurant by 87.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 3,340 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $527,000 after acquiring an additional 1,560 shares in the last quarter. 93.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Assurant alerts:

AIZ has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Assurant from $191.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 14th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Assurant from $183.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Assurant presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $186.90.

NYSE AIZ opened at $169.95 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Assurant, Inc. has a 52 week low of $135.07 and a 52 week high of $172.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.41, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a fifty day moving average of $159.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $160.07.

Assurant (NYSE:AIZ – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $2.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by $0.17. Assurant had a net margin of 13.47% and a return on equity of 9.82%. The company had revenue of $2.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.82 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Assurant, Inc. will post 12.1 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be given a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.60%. Assurant’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.86%.

Assurant Company Profile (Get Rating)

Assurant, Inc engages in the provision of risk management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Global Housing, Global Lifestyle and Global Preneed. The Global Housing segment provides lender-placed homeowners, multi-family housing and mortgage solutions. The Global Lifestyle segment offers mobile device protection products, related & extended service products and related services for consumer electronics & appliances, vehicle protection services, and credit insurance.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AIZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Assurant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Assurant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.