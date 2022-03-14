Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Purchases 219 Shares of PNM Resources, Inc. (NYSE:PNM)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in PNM Resources, Inc. (NYSE:PNM – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,140 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in PNM Resources were worth $554,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of PNM. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in PNM Resources by 666.0% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 91,091 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,312,000 after purchasing an additional 79,200 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in PNM Resources in the second quarter worth $331,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in PNM Resources by 5.1% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 98,354 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,797,000 after acquiring an additional 4,739 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in PNM Resources by 34.5% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 169,520 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $8,267,000 after purchasing an additional 43,509 shares during the period. Finally, Sphinx Trading LP bought a new position in PNM Resources in the 3rd quarter worth $198,000. 85.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get PNM Resources alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on PNM shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of PNM Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, December 13th. StockNews.com lowered PNM Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Mizuho raised their price objective on PNM Resources from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of PNM Resources from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.33.

PNM stock opened at $45.72 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. The business has a 50 day moving average of $45.22 and a 200 day moving average of $47.31. PNM Resources, Inc. has a twelve month low of $43.84 and a twelve month high of $50.11. The firm has a market cap of $3.92 billion, a PE ratio of 20.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.48.

PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.05. PNM Resources had a return on equity of 9.65% and a net margin of 11.02%. On average, research analysts expect that PNM Resources, Inc. will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 29th will be paid a $0.347 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 28th. This represents a $1.39 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.04%. PNM Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.78%.

PNM Resources Company Profile (Get Rating)

PNM Resources, Inc operates as an investor-owned holding company, which provides electricity and electric services in New Mexico and Texas. It operates through the following segments: Public Service Company of New Mexico (PNM), Texas-New Mexico Power Company (TNMP), and Corporate and Other. The PNM segment includes the retail electric utility operations of the company.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PNM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PNM Resources, Inc. (NYSE:PNM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for PNM Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PNM Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.