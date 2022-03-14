Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Sells 516 Shares of Standard Motor Products, Inc. (NYSE:SMP)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC reduced its stake in shares of Standard Motor Products, Inc. (NYSE:SMP – Get Rating) by 4.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,753 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 516 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Standard Motor Products were worth $563,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SMP. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Standard Motor Products in the second quarter worth about $1,279,000. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Standard Motor Products by 2.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 770,310 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $33,393,000 after purchasing an additional 16,149 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Standard Motor Products by 5.5% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 241,451 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $10,467,000 after purchasing an additional 12,609 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Standard Motor Products by 11.5% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 13,932 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $604,000 after acquiring an additional 1,432 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of Standard Motor Products by 54.1% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 25,890 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,122,000 after acquiring an additional 9,087 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Standard Motor Products alerts:

In other Standard Motor Products news, insider Thomas Tesoro sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total transaction of $154,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Alisa C. Norris sold 6,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.19, for a total transaction of $289,373.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders purchased 9,185 shares of company stock valued at $407,090 and sold 13,041 shares valued at $589,486. Insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on SMP. StockNews.com cut shares of Standard Motor Products from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Standard Motor Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st.

SMP stock opened at $42.99 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $47.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.96. Standard Motor Products, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $40.33 and a fifty-two week high of $55.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $944.19 million, a PE ratio of 10.69 and a beta of 0.49.

Standard Motor Products (NYSE:SMP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 21st. The auto parts company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.23. Standard Motor Products had a net margin of 7.00% and a return on equity of 17.04%. The firm had revenue of $309.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $282.92 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.08 EPS. Standard Motor Products’s revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Standard Motor Products, Inc. will post 4.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th were given a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 14th. This is a boost from Standard Motor Products’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Standard Motor Products’s payout ratio is 26.87%.

About Standard Motor Products (Get Rating)

Standard Motor Products, Inc engages in the manufacture, distribution, and market of replacement parts for motor vehicles in the automotive aftermarket industry. It operates through the following segments: Engine Management and Temperature Control. The Engine Management segment produces and remanufactures ignition and emission parts, ignition wires, battery cables, fuel system parts and sensors for vehicle systems.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Standard Motor Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Standard Motor Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.