Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.180-$2.320 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.240. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Exelon also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $2.080-$2.080 EPS.

EXC opened at $43.63 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $42.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.51, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.58. The business has a 50 day moving average of $48.77 and a 200-day moving average of $50.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. Exelon has a 12-month low of $30.03 and a 12-month high of $44.73.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 25th were issued a dividend of $0.338 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 24th. This represents a $1.35 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.10%. Exelon’s payout ratio is currently 78.95%.

EXC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays initiated coverage on Exelon in a research note on Monday, February 7th. They set an equal weight rating and a $46.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Exelon from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $65.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Mizuho upgraded Exelon from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $43.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Exelon from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $66.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Exelon from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $62.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Exelon has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $44.80.

In other Exelon news, EVP Calvin Butler, Jr. sold 26,708 shares of Exelon stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.61, for a total transaction of $1,538,647.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Exelon in the 4th quarter valued at about $206,000. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Exelon by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 4,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the period. Horizon Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Exelon by 15.0% in the 4th quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 7,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,000 after purchasing an additional 974 shares during the period. Forum Financial Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Exelon in the 4th quarter valued at about $357,000. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Exelon in the 4th quarter valued at about $394,000. 79.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Exelon (Get Rating)

Exelon Corp. operates as a utility services holding company, which engages in the energy generation, power marketing, and energy delivery business. It operates through the following segments: Mid Atlantic, Midwest, New York, Electric Reliability Council of Texas (ERCOT) and other Power Regions. The Mid-Atlantic segment represents operations in the eastern half of PJM, which includes New Jersey, Maryland, Virginia, West Virginia, Delaware, the District of Columbia and parts of Pennsylvania and North Carolina.

