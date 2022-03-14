Expro Group (NYSE:XPRO) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Expro Group (NYSE:XPRO – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $18.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Expro International Group Holdings Ltd. is an oil and gas service company. Expro International Group Holdings Ltd., formerly known as Frank’s International N.V., is based in Reading, United Kingdom. “

Separately, Barclays reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Expro Group in a research report on Friday, December 3rd.

NYSE XPRO opened at $16.67 on Friday. Expro Group has a twelve month low of $11.74 and a twelve month high of $29.52. The stock has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a PE ratio of -7.38 and a beta of 1.16. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $15.67.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in XPRO. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in shares of Expro Group in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Expro Group in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Expro Group in the 4th quarter valued at $147,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Expro Group in the 4th quarter valued at $148,000. Finally, Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Expro Group in the 4th quarter valued at $154,000.

Expro Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Expro Group Holdings NV engages in the provision of integrated services across the well’s lifecycle. It offers well construction, subsea well access, well flow management, and well intervention applications. The company was founded on October 1, 2021 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

