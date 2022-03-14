Federal Signal (NYSE:FSS) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $33.18

Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $33.18 and last traded at $33.29, with a volume of 4016 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.63.

FSS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Federal Signal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 17th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Federal Signal from $55.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Federal Signal from $52.00 to $46.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Federal Signal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.20.

The firm has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a PE ratio of 20.63 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $38.21.

Federal Signal ( NYSE:FSS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The conglomerate reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $301.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $301.64 million. Federal Signal had a return on equity of 14.38% and a net margin of 8.29%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.44 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Federal Signal Co. will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 17th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.08%. Federal Signal’s dividend payout ratio is 22.09%.

In other news, CEO Jennifer L. Sherman purchased 2,800 shares of Federal Signal stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $34.60 per share, for a total transaction of $96,880.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 4.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Federal Signal by 1.3% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 18,023 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $696,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System grew its position in Federal Signal by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 24,347 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,055,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in Federal Signal by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 49,701 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,154,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Federal Signal by 6.5% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,868 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $226,000 after acquiring an additional 358 shares during the period. Finally, Eaton Vance Management grew its position in Federal Signal by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 3,462 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 388 shares during the period. 90.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Federal Signal Company Profile (NYSE:FSS)

Federal Signal Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of products and integrated solutions for municipal, governmental, industrial, and commercial customers. It operates through the Environmental Solutions Group and Safety and Security Systems Group segments. The Environment Solutions Group segment is involved in the manufacture and supply of street sweeper vehicles, sewer cleaners, vacuum loader trucks, hydro-excavation trucks, and water blasting equipment.

