Federal Signal (NYSE:FSS) versus Lucid Group (NASDAQ:LCID) Head to Head Comparison

Federal Signal (NYSE:FSS) and Lucid Group (NASDAQ:LCID) are both multi-sector conglomerates companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, earnings, valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

90.6% of Federal Signal shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 69.5% of Lucid Group shares are held by institutional investors. 4.0% of Federal Signal shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Federal Signal and Lucid Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Federal Signal 8.29% 14.38% 8.28% Lucid Group N/A -170.85% -56.42%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Federal Signal and Lucid Group, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Federal Signal 0 1 3 1 3.00 Lucid Group 1 2 3 0 2.33

Federal Signal presently has a consensus price target of $47.75, indicating a potential upside of 41.99%. Lucid Group has a consensus price target of 33.80, indicating a potential upside of 47.47%. Given Lucid Group’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Lucid Group is more favorable than Federal Signal.

Risk and Volatility

Federal Signal has a beta of 1.08, meaning that its share price is 8% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Lucid Group has a beta of -1.15, meaning that its share price is 215% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Federal Signal and Lucid Group’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Federal Signal $1.21 billion 1.69 $100.60 million $1.63 20.63 Lucid Group $27.11 million 1,397.74 -$2.58 billion N/A N/A

Federal Signal has higher revenue and earnings than Lucid Group.

Summary

Federal Signal beats Lucid Group on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Federal Signal Company Profile

Federal Signal Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of products and integrated solutions for municipal, governmental, industrial, and commercial customers. It operates through the Environmental Solutions Group and Safety and Security Systems Group segments. The Environment Solutions Group segment is involved in the manufacture and supply of street sweeper vehicles, sewer cleaners, vacuum loader trucks, hydro-excavation trucks, and water blasting equipment. The Safety and Security Systems Group segment offers comprehensive systems and products that law enforcement, fire rescue, emergency medical services, campuses, military facilities, and industrial sites use to protect people and property. The company was founded in 1901 and is headquartered in Oak Brook, IL.

Lucid Group Company Profile

Churchill Capital Corp IV was formed for the purpose of effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses.

