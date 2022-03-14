Fei Protocol (FEI) Price Tops $1.00 on Exchanges

Fei Protocol (CURRENCY:FEI) traded flat against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on March 14th. During the last seven days, Fei Protocol has traded flat against the dollar. One Fei Protocol coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.00 or 0.00001696 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Fei Protocol has a total market capitalization of $426.10 million and approximately $46.61 million worth of Fei Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002568 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001973 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $17.61 or 0.00045220 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0602 or 0.00000155 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,580.94 or 0.06625943 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38,996.16 or 1.00113118 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $15.94 or 0.00040909 BTC.

About Fei Protocol

Fei Protocol’s total supply is 426,116,733 coins and its circulating supply is 424,996,178 coins. Fei Protocol’s official Twitter account is @feiprotocol

Buying and Selling Fei Protocol

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fei Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Fei Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Fei Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

