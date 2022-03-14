Fera (FERA) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $2,438.00

Fera (CURRENCY:FERA) traded down 2.8% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on March 14th. One Fera coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0024 or 0.00000006 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Fera has traded 11.9% lower against the US dollar. Fera has a market cap of $447,520.27 and approximately $2,438.00 worth of Fera was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Fera Coin Profile

Fera’s total supply is 300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 185,933,016 coins. The official message board for Fera is medium.com/@ferastrategies . Fera’s official Twitter account is @ferastrategies and its Facebook page is accessible here . Fera’s official website is www.ferastrategies.com

Fera Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fera directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Fera should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Fera using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

