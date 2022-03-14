Ferguson (NASDAQ:FERG) Shares Gap Up to $144.57

Shares of Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $144.57, but opened at $149.91. Ferguson shares last traded at $151.53, with a volume of 4,772 shares traded.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on FERG. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Ferguson from £155 ($203.09) to £140 ($183.44) in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Ferguson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Ferguson from $186.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Ferguson in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ferguson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $169.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ferguson currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4,789.67.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $157.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $154.84.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FERG. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in Ferguson in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its stake in Ferguson by 117.0% in the 3rd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Ferguson in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Ferguson in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services purchased a new stake in Ferguson in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.04% of the company’s stock.

About Ferguson (NASDAQ:FERG)

Ferguson plc distributes plumbing and heating products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and Central Europe. It offers plumbing and heating solutions to customers in the residential, municipal, civil and industrial markets, and commercial sectors for repair, maintenance, and improvement (RMI), as well as new construction markets.

